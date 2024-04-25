[Watch] "Sorry Debashish bhai, did not intend to hit you" - Rishabh Pant apologizes to cameraman hit by his six during DC vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant apologized to one of the cameramen, who was hit by his six during the game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday, April 24.

The 26-year-old played a match-winning knock of 88 from 43 deliveries with the aid of five fours and eight maximums. Pant's blistering innings propelled DC to a massive total of 224/4 in 20 overs.

Yet, GT went toe to toe in their run-chase and lost by just four runs in a high-scoring thriller.

After the game, the IPL released a video with Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting standing next to each other and the former offering a heartwarming apology to the camera person by saying:

"Sorry Debashish bhai, did not intend to hit you, but I think you can recover well and good luck."

Pant returned to competitive cricket at the start of the IPL after a 15-month absence due to injury. The wicketkeeper-batter has immediately hit top gear, scoring 342 runs at an average of 48.85 and a strike rate of over 161 in nine games.

The GT half-century was his third this season, helping DC climb to the sixth spot on the points table with four wins in nine outings.

"Every day that I'm in the middle, I feel better" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant admitted to getting more confident with each passing game after producing his best knock since returning from injury.

Apart from being DC's leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 thus far, the southpaw is also third overall behind only Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

When asked during the post-match presentation about how he is feeling overall, Pant responded:

"Every day that I'm in the middle, I feel better. Every hour on the field matters, I love being on the field. I try to give it my 100% and it takes some time sometimes. I think the first six in the match gives me the confidence in a game. The more time I spend in the center, the better I feel."

The win came at the right time for DC and keeps them in the hunt for a top-four finish to qualify for the playoffs.

Rishabh Pant and company will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home in another crucial encounter on Saturday, April 27.

