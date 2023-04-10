[Watch] SRH head coach Brian Lara and captain Aiden Markram address the team after their first win of the season

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Brian Lara addressed the team after their first win of the season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (April 9).

The former West Indian great was appointed head coach ahead of the season, replacing Australian Tom Moody. After a disappointing last season, SRH lost their opening two games this term to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by huge margins.

In a bid to avoid a third consecutive defeat on the trot, SRH played like a side desperate to get off the mark on Sunday. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, they restricted PBKS to just 143-9 in their 20 overs.

Mayank Markande was the star with the ball as he returned with figures of 4/15 in his quota of four overs. The 25-year-old was supported by South African Marco Jansen, who set the tone with two wickets, and Indian speedster Umran Malik, who also bagged two wickets.

In response, the Sunrisers stuttered to 45-2 in the ninth over before an unbeaten third-wicket partnership of 100 from 52 deliveries took the side home comfortably. Rahul Tripathi starred with the bat, stroking a good-looking 74 off just 48 deliveries. He was ably supported by his captain Aiden Markram, who scored a brisk 37 off 21 deliveries.

After the win, both Brian Lara and Aiden Markram spoke to the team in the dressing room. Markram wanted the team to continue to improve and iterated the need to enjoy this win, especially being the first one of the season. Brian Lara encouraged the team to identify areas to work on, even in wins, throughout the tournament.

Check out the video of the post-match dressing room speeches by the captain and the coach below:

"He takes a lot of pressure off the batting unit" - SRH captain Markram on Rahul Tripathi

Tripathi's blazing 74 ensured SRH won their first match of the season.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram was effusive in praise for Indian batter Rahul Tripathi post-match after his match-winning innings of 74. Markram spoke about his conversation with Tripathi during their unbeaten 100-run partnership and how Triprathi's form relieves pressure off the entire batting unit. He said:

"He played an incredible knock today. I did speak to him and he told me that he was struggling to rotate strike initially but once he got a feel of the pitch, he put the bowlers under pressure like he always does. Really happy for him. He takes a lot of pressure off the batting unit and his form is exciting for us as a team."

Markram also credited the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium for having something in it for everyone and added:

"The pitch wasn't completely flat but it was a much better surface from what we encountered at Lucknow. That was a very tough surface and this appeared to be a much better track for us. I personally felt that it had something in it for everyone."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will now take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Friday (April 14). Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings will take on the Gujarat Titans on Thursday (April 13).

