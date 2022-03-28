[Watch] Sunrisers Hyderabad launch new team anthem for IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad launched their new anthem for IPL 2022 ahead of their first match against the Rajasthan Royals. Composed by Thaman, the new SRH anthem has a brilliant touch of Telugu music.

The lyrics are majorly in Telugu, with the words 'Orange Army' echoing regularly in between. The two-minute-long video features clips from the Sunrisers Hyderabad pre-season training camp. SRH players and coaches also had a brief shooting session at the studio for this clip. You can watch the video below:

The video has received more than 16,000 likes on YouTube in just a few hours. Fans have approved the new anthem. However, some fans commented that they would miss the 'Go, Go, Go, We are the Orange Army' anthem.

While there will be no IPL 2022 league matches played in Hyderabad, Sunrisers fans will look to cheer their team from their homes with the new anthem playing in the background.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished last in the previous IPL season

Kane Williamson will captain SRH in IPL 2022

SRH had a forgettable season last year as they finished at the bottom of the IPL points table. The Hyderabad-based franchise used three different captains during IPL 2021. Most importantly, they gave up on David Warner, who had been the team's number one match-winner in the last five seasons.

Warner has now switched to the Delhi Capitals while Kane Williamson will lead the Sunrisers in IPL 2022. Ahead of the mega-auction, SRH retained Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad in their team.

They went on to add the likes of Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shephard, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and others to bolster the squad ahead of IPL 2022.

It will be interesting to see how the Sunrisers perform in the new IPL season. They will be in action against RR tomorrow in Pune.

