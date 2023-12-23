[Watch] Suresh Raina opens up on how MS Dhoni invited him to his wedding ceremony in Dehradun 

Former Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina recently opened up about how MS Dhoni invited him to his wedding ceremony in Dehradun back in 2010.

Dhoni married Sakshi Singh on July 4, 2010, at a farmhouse in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. It was an intimate private ceremony attended only by a few close family and friends of the couple.

Suresh Raina was also among the people who attended the event. Raina was a loyal and trusted deputy for Dhoni at CSK for the majority of the last decade. Raina recently revealed that Dhoni invited him to come to Dehradun for his wedding in 2010. Narrating the incident, the southpaw said:

"He called me and said where are you? I said I was in Lucknow. He said - 'I am getting married, come to Dehradun. Come silently, and don't tell anyone, I will be waiting here.' I then went there in a hurry and wore his clothes at his wedding."

"He is very similar to Pat Cummins"- Suresh Raina on CSK's latest recruit Shardul Thakur

Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur returned to CSK as they signed him successfully at the IPL 2024 auction earlier this week. He previously also won the trophy with the franchise but had to move out during the mega auction in 2022.

Speaking to Jio Cinema about Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina said:

"He is very similar to Pat Cummins. He has done well in the bowling department as well as with the bat. KKR, I don't think used him in that manner. When he played for CSK, he has done really well. He brought a lot of quality with the older ball as well as the new ball. (Deepak) Chahar is a bit injury-prone, and (Matheesha) Pathirana also is. He is an all-rounder like Deepak Chahar."

He added:

"He (Shardul) understands the CSK administration, he understands the leadership. And MS astutely used him well in the past."

