[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav checks into Mumbai Indians' hotel; cricketers enjoy time away from training ahead of IPL 2022 opener

The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians' (MI) cricketers spent some quality time with their families, playing games at the 'MI arena' ahead of their IPL 2022 opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday.

The Mumbai franchise shared a short clip where the cricketers were seen enjoying their time away from the training ground. Star batsman Suryakumar Yadav also checked into the team hotel after completing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

MI captioned the video as:

"It's the calm before the storm in today's episode of 𝐌𝐈 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲. P.S We have added some cuteness overload in this one just like some extra sugar in your morning chai. #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MITV."

The video started with Suryakumar entering the team hotel. The 31-year-old sounded excited to be back among the teammates and is looking forward to hitting the training ground.

Speaking in a video released by Mumbai Indians, the celebrated batter said:

"I'm really happy to be here finally. I am short of words because of the sheer excitement. I was constantly checking the live feeds and the practice. I am very excited."

All-rounder Tim David, who will be in the spotlight in the IPL 2022 opener, was spotted playing mini basketball while others played pool. Skipper Rohit Sharma was seen playing with his daughter Samaira.

The entire Mumbai camp looked relaxed ahead of their first game of the 2022 season.

Aakash Chopra picks his Mumbai Indians XI for IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked Mumbai's ideal playing XI for the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

The cricketer-turned-commentator named Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav as the long-term top three batters.

The 44-year-old went with youngster Tilak Verma as the No.4 batter followed by all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Tim David. He believes the Mumbai Indians will have to choose between Daniel Sams, Fabien Allen and Arshad Khan as the bowling all-rounder.

Chopra picked Jasprit Bumrah as the leader of the bowling attack along with Jaydev Unadkat and Tymal Mills. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer placed his bets on Mayank Markande ahead of Murugan Ashwin as the spinner of the side.

Aakash Chopra's Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, N Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams/Fabien Allen/Arshad Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills

