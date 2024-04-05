[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav joins MI for IPL 2024 in his unique way

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav has checked into the Mumbai Indians (MI) team hotel ahead of their IPL 2024 fixture against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

Apart from being arguably the best T20 batter in the world, Suryakumar is also known for his sense of humor. The same was seen when the Mumbai Indians announced SKY's arrival at the team camp through a hilarious video.

Here's the video:

Suryakumar Yadav sustained an ankle injury in December 2023 while leading the Indian T20I team against South Africa in Johannesburg. Moreover, he also had to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a sports hernia.

Mumbai Indians will hope Suryakumar Yadav is available for MI vs DC match

While Suryakumar Yadav has joined the MI camp and also partook in a training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, it remains unclear whether he will be available for their IPL 2024 game against DC. As per a report from Cricbuzz, the call on SKY's comeback would be taken after seeing how he shaped up in the nets.

Mumbai undoubtedly and desperately need Suryakumar in their playing XI as soon as possible as their batting has looked largely off color this season. Despite a valiant effort of 246 in a chase of 278 against the SunRisers Hyderabad, MI faltered against the Gujarat Titans and were blown away by the Rajasthan Royals in their last game.

SKY brings a sense of solidity and adds to the explosiveness of the batting line-up. He had an incredible season last year with more than six hundred runs, including five half-centuries and a hundred. He can nicely slot in at the No. 3 position and form a solid core alongside Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya in the middle order.