[Watch] SKY, Malinga in awe of Rohit Sharma's trademark pull shot ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2024 match

Veteran Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma is known to have arguably the best pull shot in the game. So much so that it has become his trademark shot due to the number of times he plays it as well as the ease with which he executes it to perfection.

The same was seen during MI's nets session ahead of their IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 7). In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their Instagram handle, Rohit nailed a six to perfection with his vintage pull shot, which was followed by cheers of "Shot, Rohit bhai!"

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowling coach Lasith Malinga were in the background. They were seen following the trajectory of the ball as it flew into the stands and looking on in awe of Rohit Sharma.

Here's the video:

Mumbai will be buoyed by Suryakumar Yadav's comeback, especially after having endured a tough start to the IPL 2024 season, with three losses in as many games.

MI need a lot more from Rohit Sharma the batter

Rohit Sharma has an impressive strike rate of 164.29 in the IPL 2024 season so far. However, the former MI skipper has scored just 69 runs in three innings, including a golden duck in their previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals.

While the intent has been spot-on from the veteran opener, the five-time IPL champions also need the volume of runs. There has been a lot of talk about whether the absence of the burden of captaincy could bring the best out of Rohit the batter. However, that hasn't been the case so far.

Nevertheless, there are still 11 league games to go and MI will hope that their talisman can get a big score as soon as possible and then build on the momentum to have a massive season.