[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav returns from NCA, checks into Mumbai Indians team hotel for IPL 2022

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav has finally checked into the Mumbai Indians (MI) team hotel for IPL 2022.

The Mumbai franchise shared a heartwarming video of the celebrated cricketer joining the squad for the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

MI captioned the post as:

"एकच वादा, __! बोला रे, Paltan! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @surya_14kumar MI TV"

Suryakumar Yadav, who suffered a thumb injury during the limited-overs series against West Indies, was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

He failed to get an early clearance which delayed his arrival date in Mumbai. The 31-year-old cricketer will now undergo a three-day mandatory isolation before joining training.

Hence, he will miss Mumbai's season opener against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Braboune Stadium.

"I was constantly checking the live feeds and the practice" - Suryakumar Yadav

An elated Suryakumar revealed that he was constantly checking the social media handles and is excited to play different games at the MI arena.

Speaking in a video shared by the MI franchise, Suryakumar stated:

"I'm really happy to be here finally. I am short of words because of the sheer excitement. I was constantly checking the live feeds and the practice. I am very excited. I checked out the team room and the MI arena at the Jio Garden. I will definitely spend some time playing different games on the stations and set a good vibe. Really looking forward to meeting everyone."

Suryakumar was one of four cricketers retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022. He has been a consistent performer for the side since joining them in 2019.

Overall, Suryakumar has 2341 runs in 114 matches at an average of 29.26, including 13 fifties. He will hope to continue the good work in the T20 league with the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to follow later this year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee