[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav starts batting in the nets as he prepares comeback after suffering an ankle injury

Team India's star T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav, commenced his comeback trail by starting his batting practice in the nets. He is currently on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury while fielding during the third T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg last month. He left the field immediately and did not get back again that day.

The BCCI's medical team then ruled him out of action for 7-8 weeks, which forced him to miss the ongoing series against Afghanistan. He is also reportedly dealing with a sports hernia and might undergo surgery soon. He will most likely return to the fold during IPL 2024.

Surya took to his Instagram handle and shared videos on his story to give fans a glimpse of his batting practice during his rehabilitation.

"He's got phenomenal talent"- Chris Gayle on Suryakumar Yadav's performances in T20 format

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle recently heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav for his wonderful performances in the T20 format. Speaking to Star Sports, Gayle described Surya as a phenomenal player and said:

"I don't know how to describe that, he's just phenomenal. [Suryakumar Yadav hits] pretty much all around the ground, fantastic. Good strike rate, good player. Like I said, [he has a] bright future as well. I know he pretty much just started but down the road, consistency is going to be even more key for a player like SKY. He's got phenomenal talent, you know, unbelievable talent."

He added:

"You just don't know how to describe it. I am sure bowlers also try to pinpoint how to bowl to him because he's so, you know, like a 360 [degree] player as well. It is going to be difficult for bowlers to work him, to decide which areas to [bowl to] try and cramp him out. Like I said, he's just phenomenal."

T20Is have been Suryakumar Yadav's forte and he has been ruling the format ever since he made his debut in 2021, where he hit a six against England's Jofra Archer on his very first delivery.

He has played 60 T20I matches so far, scoring 2141 runs at an average of 45.55 with an impressive strike rate of over 171, including four centuries and 17 fifties.

