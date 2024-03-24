[Watch] Suyash Sharma's incredible catch ends Heinrich Klaasen's blinder during KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2024

The thrilling IPL 2024 encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a huge twist in the final over. Suyash Sharma dismissed the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen with a sensational piece of fielding at Eden Gardens.

Fast bowler Harshit Rana backed his strategy of bowling slower deliveries into the surface. With five runs needed from two balls, Klaasen tried to pump the bowler over long-on. However, that wasn't to be as the ball took a leading edge of his bat and lobbed towards short third man.

Suyash Sharma had to paddle behind and time his dive to perfection to ensure he held onto the ball. Had he dropped that catch, it had every probability of trickling away to the boundary and all but guaranteeing SRH a thrilling win.

Here's the video of the fantastic catch:

Expand Tweet

Heinrich Klaasen's wicket proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the SunRisers. Captain Pat Cummins couldn't put bat to ball with five runs needed off the final delivery as KKR won by four runs.

Heinrich Klaasen had given KKR a real scare

Heinrich Klaasen walked out to bat when SRH needed 101 runs from 50 balls. As he tried to get his eye in, the required run rate went up considerably. With 60 runs needed off the final three overs, the game seemed beyond the reach of the SunRisers.

However, the insanely ridiculous form that Klaasen had been in over the past few months certainly warranted the SRH fans to keep believing. He suddenly stepped up by picking the bones out of Varun Chakravarthy in the 18th over. He also smashed Mitchell Starc for three sixes in the 19th.

When Klaasen smoked the first ball of the final over from Harshit Rana for a six, the SunRisers seemed to be on the verge of a comfortable win. They needed just seven runs off five balls. However, the young pacer held his nerve and ensured KKR won the game by four runs.

Klaasen's 63 came off just 29 balls. While he couldn't take his team over the line, the South African yet again proved why he was rated among the best in the shortest format.