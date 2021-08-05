Watch: T Natarajan trains in indoor nets after recovering from injury

T Natarajan is gearing up for a return to competitive cricket by training at an indoor facility. He suffered a knee injury during India's tour of Australia earlier this year and was then ruled out of the IPL 2021 after playing a couple of games.

The SRH pacer, who has been on the sidelines since, has assured his fans that he will come back stronger from the injury break.

The left-arm pacer is looking to make a return to competitive cricket during the second phase of the IPL.

Natarajan recently gave an update on his preparations by sharing a video on his Instagram story. In the video, we can see him bowling at full tilt at an indoor facility. He captioned it:

"Create your own destiny."

You can watch the story here.

T Natarajan underwent surgery in April and has since recovered from it at home. He later trained at the NCA along with Shreyas Iyer to finish rehabilitation.

Sunrisers Hyderabad missed Natarajan's service very much in the first phase of the IPL as they lacked an effective death bowler in his absence. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also missed a couple of matches due to a niggle which left the SRH's bowling unit vulnerable to onslaughts in death overs.

India already have enough pace bowlers, so I doubt whether T Natarajan will find a place in the squad: MSK Prasad

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda recently, former national selector MSK Prasad opined that T Natarajan might not find a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

“Regarding Nattu, you already have enough pace bowlers, so I doubt whether he will find a place. Bumrah, Bhuvi, Shami and Mohammed Siraj are doing so well, Hardik Pandya is the backup bowler, so where is the space?

"But I feel pity for Shreyas because he was actually picking up really well, he had slowly established his place in the 11 also. Injury happened at a very wrong time,” MSK Prasad said.

