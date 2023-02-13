[Watch] Team India players cheer on a nervous Harmanpreet Kaur during bidding war in WPL 2023 Auction

Team India gathered together to watch the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) Auction and were seen cheering for each other amid the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the second name out of the marque list and a number of teams were interested in bagging her services.

The Indian skipper was eventually sold to the Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹1.8 crore. MI took to Instagram and shared a video of the entire Indian team cheering on their captain as all teams except the Gujarat Giants seemed to be in a bidding war to bag her services.

Harmanpreet Kaur likely to lead MI in WPL 2023

MI went really hard for opener Smriti Mandhana but missed out on the southpaw as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) snapped up her services for a whopping ₹3.4 crore. However, they were determined not to let go of Harmanpreet Kaur and sealed the deal, resisting interest from multiple teams.

Although Mumbai also picked other quality players like England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and Kiwi sensation Amelia Kerr, it seems like Harmanpreet Kaur will lead them in the WPL 2023 season.

The Indian captain has been a true leader in her own right and has led by example with the bat on a number of occasions. Mumbai will be delighted to have an experienced Indian player on their side who will also become a fulcrum of the middle order.

MI have also secured the services of wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar. They have made some interesting additions to their fast bowling department too with Heather Graham and Isabelle Wong.

It will be fascinating to see how the teams fill the remaining holes in their squad in the accelerated auction as the WPL 2023 auction reaches its business end.

