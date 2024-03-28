[WATCH] “There’s a new captain huh” – MS Dhoni’s cheeky response to anchor at IPL 2024 event

A few players of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently marked their presence at a social event amid the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The event saw new entrant Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and former skipper MS Dhoni indulging in a fun session.

Rachin dropped a crucial catch in CSK’s recently concluded game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) but redeemed himself by completing three catches successfully. The opening batter was all around the ground, quite literally.

He ran from extra cover to cover and completed a brilliant catch to dismiss Azmatullah Omarzai’s. Next up, he caught Rashid Khan at deep square leg before completing a simple catch on the long-off boundary to dismiss Rahul Tewatia.

The anchor at CSK’s event brought up the dropped catch by Rachin, asking the CSK opener if he looked at MS Dhoni after missing it and if the wicketkeeper-batter told him anything.

Dhoni was quick to speak up as he said:

“There’s a new captain huh.”

Everyone present at the event had a good laugh as the anchor said that seeing Dhoni as captain was a "muscle memory".

Getting back to the anchor’s query, Dhoni further stated:

“It’s there but I’m not somebody who reacts a lot, especially at somebody who is playing their first or second game. So yeah. And I think Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) is quite the same. But it was fun to watch him (Rachin) move all around like 360 (degrees) he was everywhere, felt like he was dancing.”

Here’s the video:

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad makes it two wins in a row

After winning his maiden IPL outing as Chennai Super Kings’ skipper against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Ruturaj Gaikwad led the five-time champions to their second consecutive win at the IPL 2024 as they defeated Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans.

In what was a repeat of last year’s final, CSK’s batters made merry of the opportunity that the pitch had to offer and put up 206 on board while batting first. Gaikwad and Rachin provided the side with a solid start before the middle-order batters played their part.

In the second essay, GT started on a high note but Deepak Chahar got the home side the crucial breakthrough by dismissing openers Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. Thereon, wickets kept falling at regular intervals as GT finished with 143 runs in 20 overs and lost the contest by 63 runs.

The win marked Gaikwad’s second as CSK’s skipper and also led the defending champions to the top of the points table. CSK will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next IPL outing on Sunday, March 31, in Visakhapatnam.