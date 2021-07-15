[Watch] Thin bat, wet tennis balls, cement track - Yashasvi Jaiswal's unique prep for the UAE leg of IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals' young star Yashasvi Jaiswal is preparing himself for the second phase of the IPL 2021, which will take place in the UAE in September. The batsman was seen going through unique batting drills using a thin bat on a wet cemented track.

The Royals uploaded a clip from their training session to Twitter, showcasing Jaiswal's distinctive prep for the UAE leg of the IPL.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is still in the early stages of his IPL career, having played six games over the last two seasons. In the first half of the 2021 edition, the 19-year-old made three appearances, amassing 66 runs at an average of 22 while his strike rate was a healthy 132.

The Royals are currently in fifth spot in the points table with three wins out of their opening seven games. It remains to be seen whether they can secure their place in the playoffs this time around.

Yashasvi Jaiswal among 45 players named by MCA for fitness training camp

The Mumbai Cricket Association recently announced a list of 45 players who will take part in a fitness camp in the near future. Jaiswal has been included alongside some heavyweights of Indian cricket such as Rohit Sharma & Ajinkya Rahane. The likes of Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Arjun Tendulkar have also made the cut.

Regarding the date of the fitness camp, the MCA released a statement which stated:

"The schedule of the fitness camp will be announced in due course of time."

Selected players for MCA fitness camp:

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddhesh Lad, Aakarshit Gomel, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Divyansh Saxena, Chinmay Sutar, Arman Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Aman Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shreyas Gurav, Tanush Kotian, Ankush Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Prashant Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Nikhil Date, Roystan Dias, Atif Attarwala, Siddharth Raut, Kruthik Hanagawadi, Deepak Shetty, Ravi Solanki.

