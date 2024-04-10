[Watch] "This is the most hated partnership in the IPL" - Shubman Gill recalls heroics against RCB in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill believes that his partnership with Vijay Shankar during their match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2023 is the most hated in the history of the tournament.

RCB had to win their final league game against GT to qualify for the playoffs. However, Gill smashed a sensational hundred and added a sizzling 123 off 71 balls alongside Shankar for the second wicket to set up a sensational chase of 198.

Vijay Shankar contributed with 53 runs off 35 balls and Shubman Gill was just in awe of the way he batted, revealing that Mohammed Siraj told him that RCB were livid with the all-rounder's knock. Here's what he said in a video:

"I think this is the most hated partnership in the IPL (laughs with Vijay Shankar). Even in the Indian team, Siraj told me that they don't talk about my innings as much as they do about Vijay. He was playing anything."

Gill had an incredible IPL 2023 where he scored a staggering 890 runs from 17 matches including three centuries and four fifties. GT lost the final agonizingly on the final ball against the Chennai Super Kings.

Shubman Gill's form a welcome boost for the Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill scored a fine 89* off 59 balls in the Titans' previous game against the Punjab Kings. Although the hosts lost that match by three wickets, Gill was finally among the runs with an impactful score.

Having let go of Hardik Pandya and with the likes of David Miller missing, GT's batting seems to have lacked the experience needed and that makes Gill's contribution even more vital.

From five innings this season, the GT skipper has scored 183 runs at an average of 45.75. The Titans probably need Gill to have at least a 600-run season to go deep into the tournament.