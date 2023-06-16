[Watch] Throwback to when MS Dhoni rode his bike through the streets of Chennai with S Sreesanth

Former India captain MS Dhoni is renowned for his love for bikes and has been known to have an extensive collections of motorbikes at his residence in Ranchi.

An old video of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) title-winning skipper riding through the streets of Chennai recently resurfaced. In the clip, Dhoni can be seen riding with former Indian pacer S Sreesanth sitting at the back before stopping at a traffic light, with fans clicking photos of the pair.

Here is the nostalgia-invoking video that had fans going abuzz on social media:

MS Dhoni recently led CSK to their fifth IPL title, defeating the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling finale on the last ball of the game. Chasing 171 in 15 overs for victory, the Super Kings displayed champion mettle and nerves of steel to will themselves to a five-wicket win.

The improbable victory helped the Men in Yellow equal the Mumbai Indians (MI) for most IPL titles and win their third IPL title in the last six years. MSD has captained the franchise since the beginning of the IPL from 2008 till date and has been part of ten finals overall.

While MS Dhoni did not get many opportunities to entertain fans with the bat, he did show flashes of his brilliance in numerous cameos, finishing the season with a strike rate of 182.46.

During the season, the 41-year-old also became the first player to captain a single IPL franchise for 200 games against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Chennai on April 12.

S Sreesanth played under MS Dhoni in India's T20 and 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011

Sreesanth was instrumental in India' winning the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Apart from taking the title-clinching catch of Misbah-ul-Haq in the final, S Sreesanth played a vital role in India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Renowned for his bustling bowling and unmatched seam position, Sreesanth picked up six wickets in the World Cup. His standout performances came in the virtual quarter-final against South Africa and the semi-final against the 50-over World Champions Australia.

The 40-year-old picked up 2/23 against the Proteas, including the scalps of AB de Villiers and Mark Boucher, to propel the Men in Blue to a 37-run victory.

In the semi-final, Sreesanth went up a notch as he picked up figures of 2/12 in four overs to help India defend a total of 188 by 15 runs. The right-arm-pacer picked up the wickets of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden to lead India to the final of the World Cup against Pakistan.

Despite playing only two games, Kerala-born Sreesanth was also part of the Indian squad that won the 50-over World Cup at home in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

