[Watch] Thunderous celebrations ring in after Richa Ghosh's four as RCB beat DC in the final to lift WPL 2024 trophy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in the final of WPL 2024 on Sunday (March 17) in Delhi. It is the first-ever title win for RCB, as their men's team is yet to win the IPL after trying for 16 years.

DC batted first in the contest after winning the toss and got bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. Shreyanka Patil (4/12), Sophie Molineux (3/20) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) spun a web around the Delhi Capitals batters to restrict them for a low total. Shafali Verma (44) and Meg Lanning (23) were the top performers for the Capitals on a fateful night as the rest of the line-up capitulated without much fight.

RCB batters then approached the chase cautiously and took minimal risks en route to the target. Sophie Devine (32) and Smriti Mandhana (31) provided steady starts to lay the platform for the franchise.

Ellyse Perry (35*) remained unbeaten and ensured a safe passage for her side. Richa Ghosh (17*) supported her and also finished the match in style with a four.

RCB players and fans were completely ecstatic after Ghosh hit the winning runs. You can watch the final moments of the chase in the videos below:

Sophie Molineux reflects on RCB's WPL 2024 title victory

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, RCB spinner Sophie Molineux reflected on the WPL trophy win and said:

"Was a great match, finals are always funny game, usually go down to the wire. Delhi Capitals were an amazing team, really happy to get over the line.

"Felt like I was bowling slow tonight, the innings and mistakes before that, we always wanted to correct it next game," Molineux added. "This one's special, to be taken by RCB for the WPL after not playing a lot of cricket. It just helps us go from strength to strength."