[Watch] Tim David does a funny challenge, leaving teammates Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma in splits ahead of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tim David recently engaged in a fun challenge at a team event ahead of their IPL 2024 opener. The MI contingent is currently in Ahmedabad, preparing for their opening match of the season against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (March 24).

The Mumbai franchise took to their official X handle and shared a short video to give a glimpse of the fun activities with their players off the field. In it, Tim David could be seen inhaling Helium gas from a balloon and then speaking with a funny voice, which cracked up his teammates Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma.

"Tim भाऊ, a man of culture #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians | @timdavid8"

You can watch the video below:

"They are a batting powerhouse and you expect to do well in all conditions"- Aakash Chopra on MI's batting line-up for IPL 2024

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of Mumbai Indians ahead of their opening match in IPL 2024 against GT. He opined that they have a very strong batting line-up, filled with Indian stars, who can destroy bowling attacks on any surface. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Their biggest strength is that they have capped Indian players from top to bottom. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla - all have played for India. It's incredible if you have so much experience. They have an entire Indian batting lineup. Who has such a destructive Indian batting lineup in this IPL? They are a batting powerhouse and you expect to do well in all conditions with so many Indian batters."

On the weakness of the MI side, Chopra added:

"Mumbai's spin does not have that much might. I will be very honest. They have Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya for sure. You might see a few other names as well like Shams Mulani, but they have a weak link in spin."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section.