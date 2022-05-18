[Watch] Tim David gets run-out after hitting the ball straight to the bowler as MI narrowly lose vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T. Natarajan produced smart work on the field to run out Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Tim David at the Wankhede Stadium. The dismissal changed the complexion of the match.

David single-handedly almost took Mumbai home out of nowhere. He smacked 46 off 18 deliveries to put Mumbai in the fray after a good start by the openers. The Singapore-based all-rounder hit Natarajan for four sixes in the 18th over before getting run out of the final ball which shifted the tide in Hyderabad's favor.

Tim David ran himself out in a bid to keep the strike to himself in the next over. The SRH pacer bowled a length ball outside the off-stump and the all-rounder smashed it straight to the bowler.

Natarajan somehow managed to put a hand to it and the ball rolled behind the stumps. David charged for a single but Natarajan managed to flick the ball onto the stumps to catch the MI batter short.

David was seemingly disappointed as he walked back to the pavilion, and so was the entire dugout. The dismissal also turned the game in Hyderabad's favor.

With 23 required off the last two, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket maiden in the penultimate over. Fazalhaq Farooqi conceded only 15 runs off the final over to help SRH return to winning ways after five straight defeats.

With this victory, Kane Williamson and Co. kept themselves hanging in the race for the playoffs.

"We were very much in the game till that runout" - Rohit Sharma on Tim David's dismissal

The Mumbai captain also said that the wicket of the young all-rounder in the 18th over changed the complexion of the match. He also credited the Hyderabad bowlers for keeping their nerves in a thrilling finish.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit said:

"Till about the second last over I thought we had it. Unfortunate runout there of Tim David. We thought we were very much in the game till that runout.You would back yourself to get even 19 off the final over. Credit to Sunrisers, they held their nerve pretty well at the back end."

Mumbai Indians will play Delhi Capitals in their last league game on Saturday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium.

