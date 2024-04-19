[Watch] Tim David signals SKY to take review from dugout, umpire allows despite Sam Curran's protests in PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match

In the aftermath of the game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 18, a video surfaced on X where Tim David could be seen signaling the batter, Suryakumar Yadav, to take a review for a delivery bowled by Arshdeep Singh, after spotting it on TV from the dugout.

Here's the video:

Due to the apparent difference between real-time and the TV broadcast, the Mumbai contingent, including David, Kieron Pollard and Mark Boucher, convinced SKY to take a review a few seconds later.

Although PBKS captain Sam Curran spotted the action and conveyed it to the on-field umpire, the decision went upstairs to the third umpire. The replay showed that the ball was past the tramline and the decision was overturned, resulting in a wide being called by the third umpire.

Suryakumar Yadav powers MI to 3rd victory in IPL 2024

The Sam Curran-led side won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat first at Mullanpur. After Ishan Kishan (8) was dismissed early, Rohit Sharma (36) and Suryakumar Yadav put on 81 for the second wicket off just 57 deliveries.

Throughout his innings, Surya unleashed his vintage shots towards the backward square leg region to finish on 78 off 53 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 34 off 18, as Mumbai posted 192 on the board. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for the home side with figures of 3/31.

In response, PBKS got off to a bad start as they were reduced to 77/6 in the 10th over. Nevertheless, Shashank Singh (41) and Ashutosh Sharma displayed aggressive intent to keep their side in the hunt.

Sharma, in particular, impressed with his six-hitting ability, smashing seven on Thursday. However, after he was dismissed for 61 off 28 in the 18th over, PBKS lost the plot.

As a result, Mumbai Indians clinched their third victory of the season by nine runs.

