[Watch]: Tim David smacks huge sixes in MI training session ahead of IPL 2022

Hard-hitting all-rounder Tim David began his training with the Mumbai Indians (MI) with a bang. The 25-year-old was seen smacking huge sixes while training and getting himself prepared for the IPL 2022 season.

Tim David began the session with some ground strokes as he tried to get the feel of the ball hitting the middle of the bat. Once he had his eye in, the 25-year-old began smoking sixes almost for fun, giving the fans a glimpse of what exactly he is capable of.

MI took to their YouTube channel to upload a video of Tim David smashing the ball into the night sky in Mumbai. Here's the video:

Tim David can be an ideal foil to Kieron Pollard

Over the years, Kieron Pollard has been one of the biggest overseas stars of the IPL and a loyal servant of MI. Although he is known for his big-hitting abilities, Pollard has often shown that he can be at his best if he faces a few deliveries to get his eye in.

MI had the duo of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya for support and alongside Pollard, the trio formed one of the most feared middle-orders in the IPL.

However, with Hardik moving on to the Gujarat Titans and Krunal being snapped up by the Lucknow Super Giants, all eyes were on how MI would replace the duo.

The five-time champions spent a whopping INR 8 crore to get David's services in the IPL 2022 auction. The youngster has shown what he is capable of in leagues around the world, including the Big Bash League, the Pakistan Super League and the Hundred.

David's ability to smash the ball a long way right from the get-go could give MI the freedom to bat Pollard up the order. This move could get the best out of both the power-hitters.

It will be interesting to see how MI uses David in the upcoming season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar