(Watch) Tim David smacks three consecutive sixes as Mumbai Indians chase down 213 against Rajasthan Royals in 1000th IPL game

Mumbai Indians finisher Tim David flexed his muscles as he fired the five-time champions to a six-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. The Singapore-born cricketer clobbered three sixes off the first three balls of the final over to help the hosts chase a target of 213.

With 17 required off the final over, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson entrusted Jason Holder with the responsibility. However, the Barbadian all-rounder unleashed three full tosses in a row as David clobbered two of those into the mid-wicket region.

Here's a video of David's remarkable hitting in the final over:

Mumbai Indians successfully chased the steep total despite losing skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply in the second over. Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan stabilized the innings with a 62-run stand. However, the home side lost both batters in the space of a few overs. It didn't keep them down as David stayed unbeaten on 45 off 14 deliveries and added an unbroken 62 with Tilak Varma.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden IPL ton goes in vain due to Tim David's heroics

Rajasthan Royals chose to bat after winning the toss and got off to a rollicking start. Although Jos Buttler struggled to get out of the blocks, Yashasvi Jaiswal was pristine with his timing. The left-handed batter reached his fifty off 32 balls with a boundary in the 11th over of the innings.

No batter other than Jaiswal, however, passed the 20-run mark for the Royals. The youngster got to his maiden IPL century in the 18th over with a pull shot off Riley Meredith. Despite leaking 16 off the 20th over, Arshad Khan was the pick of the Mumbai Indians' bowlers with figures of 3-0-39-3.

While Mumbai bounced back from a drubbing at the hands of the Gujarat Titans, the Royals slumped to a loss after beating the Chennai Super Kings comprehensively in their previous match. Despite the loss, the Royals remain in the top four of the points table.

