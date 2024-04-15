[Watch] Travis Head cracks a 39-ball ton in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head has slammed a brutal 39-ball 100 in the IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. The left-handed batter got there with a boundary off Vijaykumar Vyshak in the 12th over of the innings.

Head started the 12th over of the innings with consecutive boundaries before picking up a brace. The boundary to reach the magical three-figure mark was clipped through wide long-on as it raced away to the fence. It was the Aussie cricketer's first IPL 100 and the fourth-fastest in the tournament's history.

The Royal Challengers had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first, announcing two changes. The home side swapped Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj for Lockie Ferguson and Saurav Chauhan. The SunRisers stuck to the same side that secured a narrow win over the Punjab Kings.

Lockie Ferguson dismisses Travis Head for 102

Travis Head. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old's innings came to a close at the hands of Lockie Ferguson in the 13th over of the innings as he holed out to mid-off. The South Australian fetched INR 6.8 crore in the IPL 2024 auction and was in high demand, especially following his stunning hundred in the 2023 World Cup final against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He smashed a half-century against the Mumbai Indians on his SRH debut and followed it up with scores of 19, 31, and 21. The SunRisers opened their campaign with a narrow defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders, but bounced back to defeat the Mumbai Indians convincingly. The Orange Army lost to the Gujarat Titans and followed it up with wins over the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

Having made a record total of 277 against Mumbai, they are currently well on track to surpass it, with Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback