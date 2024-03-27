[Watch] Travis Head departs after smashing 57 more runs following Tim David's dropped catch in SRH vs MI IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians pacer Gerald Coetzee finally managed to stop the runs bleeding, dismissing Travis Head in the ongoing IPL 2024 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is hosting the match on Wednesday, March 27.

The right-arm pacer dismissed the Australian cricketer to break a very dangerous partnership. The dismissal occurred in Coetzee's second over of the innings as he delivered a length ball, but kept it away from the southpaw's hitting arc. The left-hander reached for the ball but sliced it to the deep backward point as Naman Dhir took a relatively simple catch. The South African speedster celebrated aggressively.

Coetzee had delivered a promising performance in his IPL debut against the Gujarat Titans in the previous game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 23-year-old took figures of 4-0-27-2, dismissing Azmatullah Omarzai but finished with 4-57-1 against Mumbai on Wednesday.

Travis Head takes Kwena Maphaka to the cleaners

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old, who is on his first appearance for the SunRisers Hyderabad, took debutant Kwena Maphaka for a ride in his second over. The left-arm seamer was carted for 22 runs, laced with two sixes.

It's worth pointing out that the South Australian received a reprieve from Tim David. The latter dropped him at mid-on when he was on 5 runs and he went on to slam 62 off 24 balls, including a half-century off 18 deliveries.

The SunRisers made two changes from their four-run defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders, swapping Head for Marco Jansen and Jaydev Unadkat for T Natarajan. Mumbai Indians brought in Mphaka for Luke Wood, who reportedly has a niggle.

Hardik Pandya's men lost to the Titans in Ahmedabad in their previous despite being in a strong position to chase down a modest yet tricky 169. With the six-run loss, Mumbai Indians last won their first match of an IPL edition back in 2012. Hence, Pandya will be keen to inspire the franchise to a win in Hyderabad.