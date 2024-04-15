[Watch] Travis Head's carnage finally ends as Lockie Ferguson provides RCB relief against SRH in IPL 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head piled on the misery for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a sensational hundred in IPL 2024 in Bengaluru on Monday, April 16.

His stunning knock of 102 off just 41 balls ended, courtesy of speedster Lockie Ferguson. Head wanted to keep the momentum going and tried to heave a good-length delivery from Ferguson over cow corner. However, the southpaw couldn't middle it and could only lob it straight up in the air.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis settled under the high ball and made a tough catch look rather comfortable. Here's the video of the dismissal:

Head smashed nine boundaries and eight sixes in his incredible knock and the RCB bowlers just had no place to hide. Once again the SRH opener had got his team off to a rollicking start and had set the tone for the other big hitters to follow.

Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen help SRH break their own record

RCB might have thought that Travis Head's wicket would bring them some respite. However, that wasn't to be as Heinrich Klaasen came into his own and began hitting from where the Australian opener left off.

Klaasen smashed 67 runs off just 31 balls and formed a crucial partnership with Aiden Markram, just like the duo had done against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The partnership was broken when Lockie Ferguson dismissed Klaasen caught at short point by a low full toss outside off stump. Many might have thought that the SunRisers would not be able to get past their own record of 277/3 against MI.

However, Abdul Samad then walked out to bat and picked the bones out of Reece Topley's bowling. He and Markram ensured that SRH broke their own record and posted a mammoth 287/3 in their 20 overs. This is also the highest score ever in the history of franchise cricket.

