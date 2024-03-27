[Watch] Travis Head takes on Kwena Maphaka to score 22 runs in an over in MI vs SRH IPL 2024 clash 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head took on Mumbai Indians' debutant youngster Kwena Mapahaka by scoring four consecutive boundaries at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Head, making his debut for Hyderabad, had a bright start by dispatching Kwena Maphaka for a four off the very first ball of his innings. However, he reserved his best for the South African youngster's second over.

The left-handed batter was dropped in the second over of the innings by Tim David at mid-off and it was Maphaka and MI who had to bear the brunt of it. Returning to strike in the third ball of the third over, Head struck a six over long-on and then followed it up with a mammoth pull shot for a 98-meter six over deep square leg.

Maphaka tried to go full the next delivery, but Travis Head just drilled the ball down the ground for a four. After all the power shots, he proceeded to wrap the over with a cheeky shot over third man to yield 22 runs from it.

Have a look at Head's carnage off Maphaka's bowling right here:

Travis Head has made the most of the early momentum to score a fifty inside the powerplay to guide SRH to 81 runs in the powerplay, which is the highest tally in franchise's history.

Travis Head has already scored 12 boundaries off 20 deliveries

The Australian batter has punished the MI bowlers across all areas of the ground. After the onslaught off Maphaka, he continued the carnage by taking on MI skipper Hardik Pandya. MI were hoping to claw their way back following a tight over by Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal's subsequent dismissal.

However, Head smashed three boundaries in a row during the fifth and sixth over of the innings off Hardik Pandya and Gerald Coetzee, respectively. As of writing, MI have introduced spin in the form of Piyush Chawla in a bid to halt Head's ultra-aggressive knock.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kwena Maphaka.