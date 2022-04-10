[Watch]- Trent Boult knocks over KL Rahul with an unplayable inswinging yorker

Rajasthan Royals left-arm seamer Trent Boult provided a dream start to his side on Sunday night (April 10) as he knocked over Lucknow Supergiants skipper KL Rahul on the first delivery of the innings.

Defending 166, Rajasthan needed early wickets in the powerplay to put Lucknow under the pump.

This is exactly what Boult did in his first over. The New Zealand left-arm seamer came from around the wicket to Rahul and got the delivery to cut back viciously into the stylish opener.

Rahul was probably expecting the ball on and around the off-stump, but to his horror, it was a booming inswinging yorker. By the time he judged it, the ball had already flattened his leg-stump.

This is the second time that Rahul has registered a golden duck this season. He was dismissed on the first delivery in Lucknow's debut game against the Gujarat Titans.

Trent Boult's early strikes puts Rajasthan into the ascendancy against the Lucknow Supergiants

Unfortunately, it kept getting worse for the Supergiants. The KL Rahul-led unit took a punt by promoting spin-bowling all-rounder Krishanappa Gowtham to the No.3 spot.

The move backfired substantially as Boult once again nipped back a fuller-length delivery into the right-hander, trapping him plumb in front of the wicket.

Boult gave away just 5 runs in his first over but most importantly, he claimed two wickets to put Rajasthan in the driver's seat.

Prasidh Krishna complemented Boult brilliantly as he dismissed Jason Holder for a 14-ball 8 in his second over to leave Lucknow reeling at 14/3.

Earlier, Rajasthan batted first and on the back of a brilliant half-century from Shimron Hetmyer posted 165/6 in 20 overs.

The inaugural champions recovered brilliantly after they were reduced to 67/4 in the 11th over. Hetmyer smashed a 36-ball 59 with the help of 1 four and 6 sixes, and along with Ashwin (28 off 23 deliveries), added 96 runs for the fifth wicket.

Ashwin became the first player in the IPL to be "retired out" in order to bring Riyan Parag to the crease. Parag smashed a six during his 4-ball 8.

At the time of writing, Lucknow had moved on to 38/3 in the 7th over, with Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda at the crease.

