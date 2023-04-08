[Watch] Trent Boult's twin strike sends back Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey for ducks off consecutive deliveries in IPL 2023

Trent Boult once again shone for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.

The left-arm pacer put the Capitals on the backfoot with back-to-back wickets - Impact player Prithvi Shaw and DC debutant Manish Pandey for ducks - in his very first over of DC's chase.

Boult first bowled a fuller length delivery to get rid of Shaw, caught out by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who pulled off a stunning catch behind the stumps.

The ace pacer then sent back Manish Pandey, who was absolutely plumb in front of the stumps, lbw out off the very next delivery during his double-wicket maiden.

Scroll below to watch Trent Boult’s double strike:

For the uninitiated, RR retained Boult for Rs 8 crore. The New Zealand pacer scalped 16 wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.94 last year, as RR finished as runners-up in IPL 2022. Overall, the speedster has scalped 94 wickets in 81 games, barring the ongoing match against DC.

The 33-year-old previously scalped two wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which RR won by 72 runs this season. He, however, failed to take a single wicket versus the Punjab Kings as RR fell short by five runs.

Trent Boult recently bagged nine wickets in 10 games for MI Emirates in the International League T20. He will look to continue his exceptional form in the IPL.

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a show for RR before Trent Boult’s heroics

Jos Buttler and Yashavi Jaiswal put on a show after the Delhi Capitals asked the Rajasthan Royals to bat first on Saturday. The in-form openers shared a 98-run partnership.

Buttler smashed 79 runs off 51 balls, including six and 11 boundaries. Jaiswal, too, starred with the bat, scoring 60 runs off 31 deliveries, including a maximum and 11 fours. Shimron Hetmyer also shone with 39 off 21 balls, including four sixes and one four.

For DC, Mukesh Kumar scalped two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Rovman Powell bagged solitary wickets.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Jos-Jaiswal with the start, Hettie with the finish. Just how we like it! Jos-Jaiswal with the start, Hettie with the finish. Just how we like it! 🔥💗 https://t.co/ICSc7TUKQZ

In response, the Capitals are 42/3 after seven overs, with David Warner and Lalit Yadav at the crease.

Follow RR vs DC live score updates here.

