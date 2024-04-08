[Watch] Tushar Deshpande does DJ Bravo's dance celebration after taking wicket of Andre Russell in CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande did DJ Bravo's dance celebration after dismissing Andre Russell during the first innings of the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday.

The moment transpired during the 19th over when KKR were batting with Andre Russell and Shreyas Iyer at the crease. The duo were desperately looking for some quick runs to push Knight Riders' total past 150 at that juncture.

On the second ball of the over, Russell tried to hit a six in the long-on region. He failed to get the desired connection as the ball went to CSK fielder Daryl Mitchell, who took the catch.

Tushar Deshpande was spotted doing a special celebration after the completion of the catch, which resembled CSK's current bowling coach Bravo's signature dance during his playing days for the team.

Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, and Mustafizur Rahman star in the bowling department as CSK beat KKR comfortably in IPL 2024 encounter

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first on Monday. KKR batters struggled on a slow-turning surface and could only reach 137/9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (3/18), Tushar Deshpande (3/33) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/22) bowled magnificent spells and troubled the Kolkata batters constantly.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) then anchored the chase perfectly with a half-century to help CSK reach the target in 17.4 overs. Daryl Mitchell (25) and Shivam Dube (28) supported him in the batting department as CSK won the match clinically by seven wickets. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"I personally feel, we didn't assess it well, phenomenal start but couldn't capitalise and lost the way in the end, it wasn't easy scoring runs on this wicket. They know the conditions pretty well, bowled according to the plan, it was a bit tacky, it wasn't easy for the batters to go from ball one.

He added:

"It changed tremendously after powerplay, but our plans couldn't go according to it. The wicket changed after powerplay, from the start we got, we thought 160 or 170 would've been good and even when they played against RCB, it was similar conditions but when you lose your way, it's difficult to come back."