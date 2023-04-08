[Watch] Tushar Deshpande stuns Rohit Sharma with outstanding delivery, sends bails flying in CSK vs MI in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande stunned Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma with an excellent delivery in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8.

The incident took place in the fourth over. Deshpande bowled a back-of-the-length delivery and Rohit missed it altogether. The ball held its line and hit the middle stump with bails flying a fair distance.

With the dismissal, the hosts lost their first wicket for 38.

Rohit scored 21 off 13 balls, including a maximum and three fours. The right-handed batter previously failed to deliver against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening IPL 2023 game, where he departed for a solitary run. MI lost that game by eight wickets.

Despande, on the other hand, has bounced back after leaking 51 runs for one wicket in CSK’s opening game versus Gujarat Titans (GT), which they lost by five wickets. The 27-year-old finished with figures of 2/45 as the Chennai-based franchise beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs at home in their previous game.

Rohit Sharma’s wicket leads to MI’s collapse

Rohit Sharma’s wicket led to Mumbai Indians’ collapse against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan top scored with 32 runs, while Tim David contributed 31 runs as the middle-order failed to deliver. A late flourish from Hrithik Shokeen (18* off 13 balls) helped MI post 157/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3/20. Mitchell Santner and Deshpande, too, scalped two wickets each. Sisanda Magala also bagged a solitary wicket.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, and Jason Behrendorff.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, and Tushar Deshpande.

