[Watch] "Update on demand" - CSK all-rounder Deepak Chahar starts bowling at the NCA

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Deepak Chahar recently shared an update on his fitness as he continues to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The celebrated all-rounder took to his Instagram story to share a short clip of him bowling in the nets at the BCCI facility.

Chahar captioned the story as:

"Update on demand."

You can watch the story here.

Chahar suffered a right quadriceps injury during the 3rd T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He was later ruled out of the limited-overs leg of the Sri Lanka series. Since then, he has been undergoing rehabilitation at NCA.

Chahar has missed two IPL 2022 games and is likely to miss a couple more before he joins the rest of the squad.

The defending champions roped him in for ₹14 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February after releasing him in the initial retention list.

“CSK are already missing Deepak Chahar” – Aakash Chopra

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh @ChennaiIPL Needs to come back with better planning..bowling Shivam dubey 19th over wasn’t the best move.. Lot to improve as a bowling unit.. they missing @deepak_chahar9 Badly. jaddu @imjadeja should hv bowled his 4 overs even with due around.. He is a champion bowler @ChennaiIPL Needs to come back with better planning..bowling Shivam dubey 19th over wasn’t the best move.. Lot to improve as a bowling unit.. they missing @deepak_chahar9 Badly. jaddu @imjadeja should hv bowled his 4 overs even with due around.. He is a champion bowler

Over the last couple of IPL seasons, the all-rounder has been instrumental for Chennai, picking up wickets consistently in the powerplays.

While he continues to recover from injury, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes CSK are already missing him. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

“We always underrate CSK and then they do wonders. After the disaster of 2020, 2021 was the comeback of all times. But this season hasn’t begun well for them. CSK are already missing Deepak Chahar. The ability to take wickets with the new ball is missing.”

Incidentally, for the first time in IPL history, the Chennai Super Kings have lost both their opening games. After a humiliating defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, the four-time IPL winner failed to defend 210 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Ravindra Jadeja and Co will hope to bounce back in their next fixture against Punjab Kings on April 3 at the Brabourne Stadium.

