[Watch] Venkatesh Iyer smashes a six to seal KKR's win over DC in IPL 2024 match

Venkatesh Iyer sealed a comprehensive win for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) over the Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens in the IPL 2024 clash with a maximum. The left-handed batter creamed a length delivery from Rasikh Dar over the long-off boundary as the home side coasted to a seven-wicket win.

Heading into the 17th over of the innings, the Knight Riders required only three runs to win. The first two deliveries didn't fetch any runs, but Iyer smashed the winning runs to take their side past the target of 154. The partnership between him and Shreyas Iyer stood at an unbroken 57, helping the two-time champions bounce back from a record hammering against the Punjab Kings.

Watch the clip here:

Phil Salt's opening salvo set the game up for the Knight Riders as he struck 68 off only 33 deliveries, including seven fours and five sixes. Axar Patel managed to nip out both Salt and Sunil Narine, but the home side were well ahead of the game at that stage.

Varun Chakravarthy's spell helps KKR tie the Delhi Capitals into knots

Varun Chakravarthy bowled a terrific spell as he snaffled figures of 4-0-16-3, dismissing Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, and Kumar Kushagra. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana picked up two scalps each, while Mitchell Starc and Sunil Narine finished with one apiece.

For the Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav surprisingly finished as their top-scorer with an unbeaten 35. Pant was their only other Capitals batter to go past 20, managing 27 off 20 deliveries.

Chakravarthy also earned the Player of the Match award, with his efforts helping the Knight Riders strengthening their No. 2 spot in the points table, behind the Rajasthan Royals.

KKR had a forgettable outing against the Punjab Kings, who registered the highest-ever run-chase in T20 cricket history by gunning down 262 with 10 balls and eigjt wickets to spare.

