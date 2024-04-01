[Watch] Vintage MS Dhoni turns back the clock by smashing Anrich Nortje around during DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni finally got the opportunity to bat in the IPL 2024 season against the Delhi Capitals (DC). His fans were thrilled as the legendary wicketkeeper showed glimpses of how he used to bat in his prime.

Although Chennai lost the game by 20 runs, Dhoni's incredible cameo was the talk of the town. The veteran wicketkeeper scored 37 runs off just 16 balls and 20 of those runs came in the final over of the game against Anrich Nortje.

MS Dhoni started Nortje's over with a stunning thump over the covers for a boundary. He then hit a one-handed six into the stands over cow corner, followed by another boundary over the head of mid-on.

Here's a video of Dhoni's carnage against Anrich Nortje:

Dhoni hit the final ball of the match for another six over the off-side and plundered 20 runs off Nortje's over. While the equation in the final over wasn't mathematically possible, Dhoni ensured the margin of the defeat was reduced to 20 runs with CSK ending their innings on 171/6.

MS Dhoni's cameo a consolation for CSK fans

Chennai Super Kings had a stiff target of 192 to chase down and they got off to probably the worst possible start, thanks to a brilliant spell by Khaleel Ahmed upfront.

Khaleel sent back Ruturaj Gaikwad (1 off 2) and Rachin Ravindra (2 off 12) and put CSK on the back foot straightaway. The Men In Yellow kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which meant that by the time MS Dhoni walked out the bat, the chase was almost beyond them.

While most Chennai fans would be disappointed with the loss, they would have been delighted to see their talisman smash four boundaries and three sixes in an entertaining knock, giving them something to take away from the game.