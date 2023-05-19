[Watch] Virat Kohli chats with Anushka Sharma over a video call after RCB's thumping win vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli chatted with his wife Anushka Sharma over a video call on the ground after a comfortable eight-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

In a must-win game for his side, Virat Kohli rose to the occasion and smashed a 62-ball century to help RCB chase down 187. He looked in great rhythm from the outset as he began the second innings with a sumptuous drive on the up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With his Player of the Match award performance, Kohli once again reiterated his credentials as an elite chase master in white ball cricket. Anushka Sharma expressed happiness after the match by posting an appreciation message to her husband on her Instagram story.

Virat Kohli also conversed with her over video call on the ground after RCB got over the line. You can catch a glimpse of it in the video below:

"Considering all factors, really happy it came along nicely" - Virat Kohli

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli opened up about his indifferent batting form over the past few matches in IPL 2023. Kohli revealed that he has been hitting well in the nets all along and was just trying to replicate the same in matches.

Kohli said:

"I've had a few quiet games but I've been hitting it well in the nets. So, I've been searching for a way to channel that in the middle. Considering all factors, really happy it came along nicely. I was telling the boys, the way I'm looked at as an IPL is different, even when I've played some impactful knocks. I don't give myself credit for that sometimes. I don't care what anyone says on the outside."

He added:

"Hyderabad got a really good score and the ball was gripping in the middle as well. We got a great start, we wanted that but we didn't expect we'll get 172 together. Faf deserves credit for that too, he has been on a different level."

RCB will next face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final match of the league phase on Sunday, May 21, in Bangalore.

