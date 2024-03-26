[Watch] Virat Kohli dances to entertain Bengaluru crowd as RCB edge out PBKS in IPL 2024 thriller

Virat Kohli was seen in a jolly mood as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (March 25).

The 35-year-old celebrated by dancing to keep the crowd entertained as the franchise registered their first win of the season. It was RCB’s first win of this season.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Kohli was seen dancing his heart out while communicating during the award presentation ceremony.



With the bat, Kohli slammed 77 runs off just 49 balls at a strike rate of 157.14, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. The right-handed batter continued to score as wickets kept tumbling on the other end. He was eventually dismissed by Harshal Patel in the 16th over.

During his knock, Kohli became only the third batter to reach 100 half-centuries in T20s. He is now only behind David Warner (109) and Chris Gayle (110) for most half-centuries in the format. He will next be in action as RCB will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next IPL fixture on March 29.

Dinesh Karthik steals the show as RCB beat PBKS by 4 wickets in IPL 2024 clash

Chasing 177, Dinesh Karthik turned back the clock to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by four wickets with four balls to spare in the IPL clash on Monday.

The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 28 runs off 10 balls, with the help of two sixes and three boundaries. The 38-year-old came in when Bengaluru needed 46 runs off the last four overs and took his team home.

Mahipal Lomror also played his part, scoring 17 off eight to reduce RCB’s equation in the run chase.

Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar starred with the ball for Punjab, returning with two wickets apiece. Harshal Patel and Sam Curran bagged one wicket each but conceded over 10 runs per over.

Earlier, PBKS put up 176/6 after opting to bat first. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored, with 45 off 37, including one six and five boundaries. Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, and Shashank Singh picked up two wickets apiece.

Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell emerged as the pick of the RCB bowlers, returning with two wickets apiece. Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph also scalped one wicket each.