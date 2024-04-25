[Watch] Virat Kohli fails to shift gears; departs soon after half century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli's struggle against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) came to an end after he was caught in the deep off Jaydev Unadkat's bowling during the two teams' IPL 2024 match on Thursday, April 25.

Despite scoring a half-century, Kohli struggled to get going after the powerplay. The slower balls into the pitch and away from Kohli's arc worked for Unadkat as the star batter could only hit one straight into the hands of deep square leg.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Virat Kohli himself would know that it was an ordinary knock as the pitch seemed to play well. His 51 off 43 balls included the post-powerplay spell where he scored just 19 runs in 25 balls, showing further signs of a damning slowdown.

RCB needed Virat Kohli to up the ante after Patidar's dismissal

Despite losing both Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks relatively cheaply, RCB had the momentum in their favor at the halfway stage, thanks to a sensational cameo from Rajat Patidar. The right-hander took the opposition by storm in an innings that included four back-to-back maximums off leg-spinner Mayank Markande.

However, the partnership was broken as Patidar hit a low full toss from Jaydev Unadkat straight into the hands of deep square leg. Virat Kohli just couldn't build on the momentum given by Patidar and perished eventually.

A handy cameo of 37* from Cameron Green helped the Royal Challengers post a target of 207. However, against the SunRisers Hyderabad batting, the visitors may feel they are 15-20 runs short.

RCB got off to a great start with the ball by sending back Travis Head for just 1(3). But Abhishek Sharma has got off to yet another flying start. He is the wicket Bengaluru need to control the second innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback