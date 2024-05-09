[Watch] Virat Kohli falls just short of yet another hundred during PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli couldn't get to his ninth IPL hundred as he was dismissed off Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh's bowling during the encounter between the two sides at Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

Arshdeep was clear in his plans to bowl wide of off-stump and make Kohli fetch for his shots. The former RCB skipper tried to hit a delivery over the covers, but couldn't quite middle it and it flew towards the point region.

Rilee Rossouw settled himself nicely and completed the catch to send Virat Kohli back for 92 off 47 balls.

The smile from Rossouw after completing the catch spoke volumes about just how nervous he was having already dropped Kohli once when the latter was on 10.

Virat Kohli makes PBKS pay for poor fielding

Virat Kohli could have departed to the dressing room without troubling the scorers had PBKS not made mistakes in the field. Young Vidhwath Kaverappa had induced a false shot from Kohli, but Ashutosh Sharma made a hash of a high ball and allowed the star batter to get off the mark.

Kohli got another life off the same bowler as he was dropped by Rossouw at short covers. It was pretty much a chanceless knock after that as the star batter put the Punjab bowlers to the sword. He played some absolutely breathtaking shots and showed that he is arguably back to his absolute best.

A half-century from Rajat Patidar (55 off 23) and a handy cameo from Cameron Green (46 off 27) ensured that despite a fantastic final over from Harshal Patel, RCB still managed to post a gigantic 241/7 in their 20 overs.

While it will be a stiff ask, PBKS already have chased down 262 earlier this season and will certainly believe they can win.

