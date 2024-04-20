[Watch] Virat Kohli & Gautam Gambhir in an animated discussion ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir were seen having an animated discussion on the sidelines of a nets session ahead of the IPL 2024 encounter between the two teams at the Edan Gardens.

The duo know each other well having played cricket for Delhi and India, also winning the 2011 World Cup together. There have been times when the two Delhi stars have got into heated arguments on the pitch, but the discussion on Saturday seemed a pretty relaxed one.

Here's the video posted by KKR on Instagram featuring Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir:

The video also shows some KKR batters sweating it out in the nets ahead of an important game against RCB. The hosts will look to bounce back after a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals in their previous game, courtesy of a Jos Buttler hundred.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli had a heartfelt intersection when KKR last faced RCB

Virat Kohli's on-field argument with Naveen-ul-Haq last year had drawn Gautam Gambhir into a heated exchange with the RCB star when the latter was the mentor at the Lucknow Super Giants.

Many expected some sparks to fly when Gambhir returned to the Chinnaswamy this year as KKR's mentor. However, not many would have expected how things panned out as Gambhir had a friendly interaction with Kohli during one of the strategic timeouts. The duo seem to have put the incident in Lucknow behind them.

An unbeaten 83 off 59 balls from Kohli helped RCB post a competitive score of 182/6. However, that didn't prove to be enough as cameos from Sunil Narine (47) & Phil Salt (30) at the top broke the back of the chase. Then Venkatesh Iyer (50) and Shreyas Iyer (39*) ensured KKR coasted home in the 17th over.

