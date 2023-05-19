[Watch] Virat Kohli gives autographs to SRH youngsters after leading RCB to a comfortable victory in the chase

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli gave autographs to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngsters after the match on Thursday, May 18. Kohli played a starring role in the RCB's victory with a vintage chasing knock as he smashed a 62-ball century, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

SRH batted first in the contest in Hyderabad and notched up 186/5 on the back of Heinrich Klaasen's sensational 104. RCB managed to chase it in 19.2 overs, courtesy of magnificent performances by their openers Kohli and Faf du Plessis (71 off 47 balls).

After the match, SRH youngsters surrounded Kohli for autographs on their bats, caps, and jerseys. The former India captain obliged and also conversed with them for a while.

"Back to some of the best that we have seen from him in years gone by"- Simon Doull on Virat Kohli's knock vs SRH

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the RCB vs SRH clash, Simon Doull applauded Virat Kohli for his majestic match-winning century. He opined that Kohli showcased his best version after a while.

Simon also hailed Faf du Plessis and him for forging a fruitful opening partnership, which has been the backbone of RCB this season. He said:

"Vintage Virat! it was absolutely superb. Right from that first two balls against Bhuvi through the off side, quality batting throughout. He and Faf, that partnership, now the most successful partnership at the top of the order in a season, and 172 today, unbelievable. Faf has been unbelievable to watch throughout the season, Virat, just back to some of the best that we have seen from him in years gone by."

He added:

"He was very aggressive against the spinners. That's been his Achilles heel this year, but he was really aggressive against that spinners. I thought that was a hallmark of today's innings. The way they started, Faf was quite slow at the start. He didn't get a lot of strike. Virat sort of took control inside that powerplay, and that was one of the keys for him today.

RCB will next face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final match of the league phase on May 21 in Bangalore.

