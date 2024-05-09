[Watch] Virat Kohli hits delightful one-handed six against Vidwath Kaverappa in PBKS vs RCB match of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli continued his stellar form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. The ace batter wowed fans by playing a stunning 92-run knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

While Kohli hit some impressive strokes during his stay at the crease, his one-handed six off Vidwath Kaverappa's bowling caught the attention of many. On the first ball of the seventh over, the PBKS pacer dished out a full-length delivery.

The RCB batter countered it by stepping down the track and hitting over the long-off fence. Despite Kohli's bottom hand coming off the bat handle, the ball still sailed over the boundary for a maximum.

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli was dropped twice off Vidwath Kaverappa's bowling in the powerplay. Ashutosh Sharma put down a tough chance in the first over of the match, while Rilee Rossouw failed to complete a difficult catch in the third over.

Virat Kohli missed out on a well-deserved century by just eight runs

Virat Kohli was the top performer with the bat for RCB in their IPL 2024 encounter with PKBS. The seasoned campaigner narrowly missed out on a well-deserved ton, getting out on 92.

The star batter's innings came to an end in the 18th over. He was caught by Rilee Rossouw at deep backward point off Arshdeep Singh's bowling. Kohli scored 92 runs off 47 balls with the help of seven fours and six maximums.

Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. While Bengaluru lost Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks early, Kohli and Rajat Patidar steadied the ship for their team, contributing 92 and 55, respectively.

Kohli has been in wonderful touch this season. The 35-year-old is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2024, chalking up 634 runs in 12 innings at an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51.

