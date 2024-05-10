[Watch] Virat Kohli imitates Rilee Rossouw's special half-century celebration after his dismissal during RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli mimicked Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Rilee Rossouw's special half-century celebration after his dismissal during the IPL 2024 match on Thursday. Rilee Rossouw reached a brisk half-century during the eighth over of the second innings. He then celebrated it with a special gesture with the bat while kneeling on the ground.

Kohli took note of it and gave it back to the PBKS batter in the next over. While trying to keep the required rate under control, Rossouw hit a big shot against leg-spinner Karn Sharma on the final ball of the ninth over.

However, he couldn't get the desired timing on the shot, as the long-on fielder Will Jacks took a simple catch. It was a crucial wicket for RCB as Rilee Rossouw scored 61 (27), taking the game away from them. Virat Kohli then imitated Rossouw's earlier celebration while giving him a send-off.

PBKS' batting line-up crumbled after Rilee Rossouw's departure and lost against RCB by 80 runs to bow out of IPL 2024 playoff race

In a chase of 242, PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh's wicket early in the first over. Rilee Rossouw then kept them alive in the contest with an impactful half-century in the company of Jonny Bairstow (27) and Shashank Singh (37).

The RCB spin duo of Swapnil Singh (2/28) and Karn Sharma (2/36) picked up wickets at crucial junctures in the middle overs and derailed the chase. PBKS middle and lower order failed to utilize the platform set by Rilee Rossouw as they surrendered meekly, getting all-out for 181 in 17 overs.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli shepherded RCB to a massive total of 241 with a special knock of 92 (47) in a must-win game. He received the Player of the Match award for his match-winning contributions with bat and on the field. At the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli reflected on his knock, saying:

"I am heading towards 36 so it works very well. Understanding the game for so many years allows you to stay fresh with minimum work. You want to keep improving certain aspects of the game. I am not the guy who will sit around and not to try and improve what I need to.

"I mentally put myself in that situation. I know I can hit the slog sweep, for me that shot I used to hit regularly back in the day. I am looking to expose that side of the field."

Kohli will be back on the field when RCB will face Delhi Capitals on Sunday (May 12) in Bengaluru.

