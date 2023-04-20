[Watch] Virat Kohli loses his wicket to Harpreet Brar after a 47-ball 59 upon return to RCB captaincy in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli scored a half-century upon his return to captaincy in IPL 2023. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star scored 59 runs off 47 balls before losing his wicket to Harpreet Brar.

Kohli added 137 runs for the first wicket with Faf du Plessis after the duo batted for 16 overs. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar came in to bowl the 17th over of the RCB innings. He bowled a delivery on the leg-side to Kohli.

The RCB captain attempted a shot over the fine leg fielder, but could not connect well. The ball did not get the distance. Wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma executed a fine dive towards the leg-side to complete a catch and dismiss Virat Kohli.

You can watch the video of Kohli's dismissal in the IPL 2023 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings right here:

Glenn Maxwell lost his wicket immediately after Virat Kohli

None of the Punjab Kings bowlers could take a wicket in the first 16 overs of the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Harpreet Brar came in to bowl the 17th over and took two wickets off the first two balls. He dismissed Virat Kohli first, which was followed by the wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

The Australian scored a magnificent half-century for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match against the Chennai Super Kings. Fans had high hopes from him in this match too as he has played a lot of cricket at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium. However, Maxwell got out for a golden duck.

He handed a catch to Atharva Taide off Brar's bowling. In the end, RCB scored 174/4 in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis top-scored for the visitors with a 56-ball 84.

It will be interesting to see if the Punjab Kings can chase down the 175-run target.

