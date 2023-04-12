[Watch] Virat Kohli opens up on the first car that he bought & hilarious reason behind it

Virat Kohli is one of the richest cricketers in the world. From owning bungalows, villas, and swanky cars to expensive watches, he enjoys a lavish lifestyle. His extravagant living includes luxury cars like Porsche, Audi, BMW, Bentley, etc.

In a recent interview, the 34-year-old opened up on his love for cars. He also shared that Safari was the first car that he bought and explained the hilarious reason behind it.

Speaking recently to Star Sports, Kohli said:

“The first car that I bought with my own money was Safari. At that time, Safari used to be the car upon seeing which people used to clear the road on their own. That was the motivation behind buying the Safari, not how it runs or whether it has enough space or not."

As per the official website, Safari currently ranges between Rs 15.65 lakh and Rs 22.71 lakh (ex-showroom price).

The former India captain also revealed that over the years his preference for cars has changed from buying sports cars to owning SUVs.

Speaking recently to the RCB podcast, he said:

“Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys, I ended up hardly driving or travelling in them as well. Beyond a point, I was like this is pointless, so I ended up selling most of them and now we only use what we absolutely need to.”

He added:

“I think it is also part of growing up and being more aware and mature about things as well. You don’t feel like owning ‘toys’ as such, it is about being practical."

For the uninitiated, Kohli was the third richest cricketer in the world last year, only behind MS Dhoni (115 million USD) and Sachin Tendulkar (117m USD). The Delhi batter has a net worth of 112m USD or roughly Rs 927.236 crore.

Virat Kohli’s RCB to play Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15.

The right-handed batter will look to continue his tremendous form at home. He recently smashed half-centuries against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

