[Watch] Virat Kohli perishes after half-century against LSG while trying to slog against Amit Mishra

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli perished after reaching his half-century against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while trying to hit a big shot against Amit Mishra on Monday (April 10). RCB and LSG are squaring off in the 15th match of IPL 2023 tonight at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Virat Kohli took the aggressive route from the outset and scored runs at a brisk pace, giving his side a decent start. Faf du Plessis played second fiddle to him as he kept giving the strike to in-form Kohli.

Rahul brought in his main weapon Mark Wood in the hope of countering the duo in the 6th over. Virat Kohli did not spare him as he hit a majestic four and a six to score 14 runs from the over.

Spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi slowed RCB's run rate after the powerplay. Kohli reached his second half-century of IPL 2023 in the ninth over, which evoked a massive roar from fans in attendance at the Stadium. However, he could not carry on for much longer as he departed in the 12th over while trying to up the ante after a couple of quiet overs.

You can watch the wicket-taking ball below:

"I feel, it is Shubman Gill" - Ravi Shastri believes the youngster might be a threat to Virat Kohli's famous IPL record

While recently speaking on Star Sports, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri opined that Shubman Gill has the ability to break Virat Kohli's long-standing record of scoring 973 runs, the highest run tally in an IPL season.

"I feel, it is Shubman Gill because he is in good form and also because he plays top of the order. The pitches are good, so if he can score 80-100 runs consecutively in two or three innings, then at that point of time only he will already have 300-400 runs," said Shastri.

He added:

"According to me, it is very difficult to break the record, because 900 plus runs is huge but one thing is opening batsmen will get two extra matches and two extra innings, so opening batsmen can only break this record if it is possible."

Do you agree with Shastri's views above? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes