[Watch] Virat Kohli reaches his hundred with a classic six over deep mid-wicket vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli smashed an excellent hundred against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

He reached the milestone with a classical six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling in the penultimate over of the match. It was a full delivery at the stumps and was in the slot for Kohli to launch it over the mid-wicket boundary.

The talismanic batter was ecstatic after reaching the feat and removed his helmet, raised his arms, and went down to his knees with a big smile. His teammates also bowed down to him from the dugout.

Watch the clip here:

It was a knock of the highest order from Virat Kohli as he hammered 100 off just 63 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and four sixes to nullify Heinrich Klaasen's 104-run knock in the first innings. It was Kohli's sixth hundred and he equaled his former teammate Chris Gayle for the most IPL tons.

RCB openers shared a 172-run stand in 17.5 overs to set the platform for the run chase. Glenn Maxwell and Michael Bracewell saw the team through with four balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

With this win, the Royal Challengers have kept themselves in the hunt for a playoff berth. They jumped to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 13 matches.

"I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots" - Virat Kohli on his knock

Virat Kohli played some exquisite shots during his hundred, including a few copybook cover drives and shots through the leg side.

Speaking on his knock, the right-handed batter asserted that he isn't someone who plays a lot of fancy shots given that he has to play cricket all-round the year, including red-ball cricket.

Virat Kohli said at the end of the game:

"I don't care what anyone says on the outside. I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots. It's Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL. have to stay true to my technique."

Virat Kohli now has amassed 538 runs from 13 matches, including one hundred and six half-centuries, at an average of 44.82.

He will look to add more to his tally when RCB play their last league game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 21.

