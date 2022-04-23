Watch: Virat Kohli registers consecutive golden ducks after nicking the ball to slip cordon yet again

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli's IPL 2022 campaign continued to get worse as he perished for a golden duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It's worth noting that this was the right-handed batter's second successive first-ball duck, continuing his slump in form.

The dismissal occurred in the second over of the innings when SRH left-arm seamer Marco Jansen took the new ball. After dislodging skipper Faf du Plessis' off-stump, the Proteas seamer had Kohli edge a full ball to second slip.

The former RCB skipper went for the drive and played the delivery with hard hands. Jansen's fellow countryman Aiden Markram was at second slip as the ball carried comfortably.

The 33-year-old departed for a first-ball duck against the Lucknow Super Giants as Dushmanta Chameera scalped him. In that same over, the Royal Challengers lost Anuj Rawat as well for a single-figure score, capping off a horrible start. SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field.

While Kohli is the tournament's highest run-getter, the former RCB skipper has endured a mediocre campaign so far. The Delhi-born player has accumulated only 119 runs in eight innings at 17, striking at 122.68. Virat Kohli has been guilty in the last two years across formats of nicking the ball bowled outside off-stump, impacting his conversion rates.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the RCB batters carry on with the repair job.

"Virat Kohli is overcooked" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

It's worth noting former Indian coach Ravi Shastri's statement on the 33-year-old from a few days ago. Shastri claimed Kohli needs a break as the right-handed batter has six or seven years of cricket left in him that he cannot afford to lose. The 59-year-old said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain. When I was coach at the time when this first started, the first thing I said is, ‘You have to show empathy to the guys.'"

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL2022 #LSG #RCB Dushmantha Chameera became the fourth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli for a golden duck #LSG vRCB Dushmantha Chameera became the fourth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli for a golden duck 💥#IPL2022 #LSG #RCB #LSGvRCB https://t.co/AORbO2hRBy

RCB have won five out of seven games so far in IPL 2022 and are third in the points table.

Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar