[Watch] Virat Kohli's car door does not open promptly at Airport on returning to Mumbai ahead of RCB vs MI IPL 2024 clash 

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli experienced minor trouble with his car door upon arriving in Mumbai. He reached the city after RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their fifth match of this season in Jaipur.

Virat Kohli gave his all for the Royal Challengers side, smashing his 8th IPL century. However, he did not get support from the rest of the batters and the bowling unit, which resulted in a thumping loss for the RCB side.

Kohli traveled to Mumbai to commence preparations for RCB's upcoming match in IPL 2024. An interesting incident happened while he was at the Mumbai Airport and tried to enter into his car. The car door refused to open for a while, but it did after a couple of moments. An Instagram page, Voompla gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video.

You can watch the video below:

"It is one of the finest hundreds of his career"- Ambati Rayudu on Virat Kohli's century against RR in IPL 2024

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu recently heaped praise on Virat Kohli for his one-man show in the IPL 2024 game against Rajasthan Royals. Rayudu opined that it was one of the best centuries in Kohli's career and pointed out his selflessness during the knock. Speaking to Star Sports on the matter, Rayudu said:

"For me, it is one of the finest hundreds of his career. He played selflessly; he played for the team. He could have gotten out while trying to score fours and sixes, but he did what the team needed."

Elaborating his point of view, Rayudu added:

"The problem is not Virat’s strike rate but the performance of the remaining batters. They are not simply contributing. What was Dinesh Karthik doing in the dugout? He should have come before Maxwell and Green. Mahipal Lomror, who played a crucial role in their only win, is not even a part of the Playing XI."

RCB will next clash with MI in IPL 2024 on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.