[Watch] Virat Kohli's gestures from the field to Anushka Sharma in the stands at Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli was seen gesturing to his wife Anushka Sharma on multiple occasions during the IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday, May 4. Anushka was in the stands, cheering RCB and Kohli at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was a great night for the home team as they outplayed GT in all departments, barring a minor collapse in the batting order in the final moments of the game. The Titans batted first and were all-out for 147. RCB's pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets each and stole the show with the ball.

RCB then raced off to 92 in just 5.4 overs, courtesy of the blazing start that Faf du Plessis (64 off 23) gave. However, his departure on the next ball brought GT back into the contest as Josh Little (4/45) and Noor Ahmad (2/23) triggered a middle-order collapse.

Dinesh Karthik (21*) and Swapnil Singh (15*) joined forces, with RCB in a tricky position at 117/6, and played sensibly to take them to 152/6 in 13.4 overs to finish the game.

Virat Kohli (42 off 27) gestured towards Anushka Sharma multiple times during and after the match on Saturday. One of the fans shared a glimpse of it by posting a video on X.

"To criticize him without any reason is not fair"- Wasim Akram on criticism about Virat Kohli's strike rate

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is not pleased with the criticism that Virat Kohli is facing due to his strike rate. He opined that Kohli has been trying his best with consistent performances and that one player can't do everything without contributions from his teammates. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Match Ki Baat, Akram said:

"If a batter is scoring 100 at a strike rate of 150, then it's fine. If the team was winning, there wouldn't have been criticism, but they are again in last position. When Kohli was captain, the pressure was on. Now, he is not the captain, still there is pressure on him."

Akram added:

"He is scoring runs in one game after the other, but one person cannot win you matches. The entire team has to do it. To criticize him without any reason is not fair."

Virat Kohli and RCB will be back in action on Thursday (May 9) when they face Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.

