Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals (DC) director of cricket Sourav Ganguly were captured avoiding each other following their IPL 2023 fixture at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 15.

Players from both teams participated in the customary handshakes after RCB's 23-run victory over Delhi. Interestingly, Ganguly jumped the queue to ignore Kohli and proceeded to shake hands with the player standing behind the batter.

A clip of the incident was shared by a Twitter user and it has since gone viral on social media. You can watch the full video here:

According to reports, Virat Kohli and Ganguly didn't see in each other's eyes during the latter's stint as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

It was during the same period that Kohli stepped down from India's T20I captaincy and was subsequently replaced as the skipper in the other two formats as well.

Virat Kohli continued his stellar form with the bat in IPL 2023

Speaking of the game, David Warner won the toss for DC and decided to field first. RCB opener Virat Kohli was the top performer with the bat for his side, slamming an impressive half-century.

The right-handed batter amassed 50 runs off 34 deliveries and played a major role in Bangalore registering a competitive total of 174. Apart from him, Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with valuable cameos, scoring 26 and 24, respectively.

For Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers. The crafty spinner conceded just 23 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up two crucial wickets.

DC didn't have an ideal start to their run chase, losing four wickets within the powerplay. While Manish Pandey delivered a fighting 50-run knock, the other batters failed to step up.

Debutant pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak bowled a sensational spell and finished with three wickets for Bangalore. RCB ultimately secured a stunning 23-run victory in the encounter.

