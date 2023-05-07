[Watch] Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly shake hands to clear rumors of rift amid IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Sourav Ganguly shook hands to clear the air amid rumors of a rift between the two former Indian captains. This came after DC beat RCB by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6.

For the uninitiated, Virat and Ganguly didn’t shake hands during their last game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last month.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Kohli and Ganguly unfollowed each other on Instagram following the incident. In that game, the former RCB skipper was also captured staring at Ganguly near the dugout once the match shifted in RCB's favor.

It’s worth mentioning that Kohli was sacked as Team India’s ODI captain under the regime of Ganguly as BCCI’s President. This came once he stepped down as T20I skipper after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The Delhi batter also resigned as Test skipper mid-series during the India tour of South Africa in 2021. The announcement came less than 24 hours after series defeat against the Proteas.

Virat Kohli’s half-century in vain as DC beats RCB by seven wickets

Virat Kohli’s 55 off 46 balls against Delhi Capitals went in vain as the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost by seven wickets on Saturday.

Batting first, RCB posted 181/4 in their allotted 20 overs after opting to bat first. Mahipal Lomror remained unbeaten on 54 off 29 balls, while skipper Faf du Plessis smashed 45 off 32 deliveries.

Mitchell Marsh took a couple of wickets for DC, while Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar scalped one each.

In response, Phillip Salt smashed 87 off 45 balls at a stunning strike rate of 193.33, including six maximums and eight boundaries as they chased down 182 by seven wickets with 20 balls to spare. Rilee Rossouw also smashed an unbeaten 35 off 22 balls, while Mitchell Marsh and David Warner chipped in with 26 and 22, respectively.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, and Harshal Patel settled for one wicket apiece.

With the result, DC also ended their stay as the tenth-placed team in the IPL 2023 points table. They are now ninth with four wins in 10 games, only ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have won three out of their first nine games.

